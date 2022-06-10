Hyderabad: In Telangana’s Siddipet district, a house was burned down to ashes when an electric bike caught fire while being kept on charging. The incident took place in the early hours of June 8 in Chikoda village of Dubbaka mandal. There were however, no casualties reported from the mishap.Also Read - Hyderabad Gangrape Case: 2 More Arrested Including Son Of Leader From Telangana CM KCR's Party

Lakshmi Narayana, who had purchased a bike about six months ago, had parked it at his neighbour’s house and kept in on charging before going to bed. He woke up to the sound of an explosion and came out to see his neighbour’s house in flames. The bike reportedly caught fire after the explosion and soon it spread to the entire house, reducing it to ashes. Also Read - Electric Jugaad: Fed up of Rising Fuel Prices, Telangana Man Turns His Motorcycle Into a Electric Bike

A tragedy was averted as there was no one in the house. The house owner Durgaiah lives in Hyderabad. Lakshmi Narayana, with his neighbour’s permission, had kept a few of his belongings there and had also kept the electric vehicle on charging when the mishap occurred. Laksmi Narayana runs a beedi manufacturing unit and had purchased the electric bike six months ago due to increasing prices of fuel.

Earlier Incidents of Similar Kind

This is the latest in a series of incidents of electric bikes going up in flames while charging. Last month, an electric bike burst into flames in Hyderabad. There were no casualties. On April 23, a man was killed and three others injured when the battery of an electric two-wheeler exploded in their house at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh . Earlier on April 19, an 80-year-old died and two others injured when an electric bike kept on charging burst into flames when they were asleep at their house in Telangana’s Nizamabad town.

Government Takes Cognizance

Concerned over the increasing incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire, the Centre recently formed an expert panel to inquire into the matter. Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari said in April that action will be taken against those companies found guilty of negligence. He also said that a recall of all defective vehicles will be ordered after receiving the report from the expert committee.

(With inputs from IANS)