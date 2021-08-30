Hyderabad: As many as five people, including a bride, were washed away in the rain-swollen streams in two separate incidents in Telangana’s Vikarabad and Ranga Reddy districts. The rescue workers recovered three bodies from the Thimmapur stream in Marpally Mandal on Monday. The search was on for the fourth one.Also Read - Telangana to Reopen Schools, Anganwadis, Other Educational Institutes From September 1: CM KCR

A car carrying six persons including the newly-wed couple was caught in floodwaters while crossing the stream on Sunday night. The locals rescued both the groom Nawaz Reddy and his sister Radhamma after they opened the car door and got down in the stream. The police personnel along with the help of fishermen and divers pulled out the bodies of three persons. The bodies of the bride Pravalika, and that of the bridegroom's sister Shruti, and driver Raghuvender Reddy bodies were recovered. The search is on for the boy who was also washed away.

The bride Pravalika and groom Nawaz Reddy were married on August 26. The couple along with their relatives had gone to Mominpet on Sunday for a post-marriage ceremony. They left for Ravulapally village on Sunday evening. Though the floodwater was flowing through the stream due to incessant rains in the area, the car driver moved ahead as he was confident that the vehicle can cross it without any problems. However, the car was caught in floodwaters and four of the occupants were washed away.

In another incident, a car was washed away in the floodwaters in Kothapally stream in Shankarpally Mandal of Ranga Reddy district on Sunday night. A 70-year-old man was killed while four others managed to save themselves. The police on Monday recovered the body of Venkataiah. He along with four others was returning to their village Yenkathala after attending a marriage in the Kowkuntla village of Chevella Mandal. When the car was stuck in the stream, four of the occupants managed to get out of the vehicle and reached safety. However, Venkataiah was washed away with a car.

(With Inputs from IANS)