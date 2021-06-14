Telangana: In a rather controversial move, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has bought 32 Kia Carnival cars, each costing an estimated ₹ 25-30 lakh, for Additional District Collectors of state. The purchase comes at a time when the state is reeling under a debt of around ₹ 40,000 crore, besides battling the debilitating Covid pandemic, opposition leaders have alleged. Also Read - Medicines From The Sky: Flipkart to Pilot Drone Delivery of Vaccines, Drugs in Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inspected the vehicles after which the cars were flagged off on Sunday by Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar in the presence of the state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials at Pragati Bhavan, the Chief Minister's residence in Hyderabad. Each Kia Carnival car cost Rs 30-31 lakh to the government. There was no official word about when and how the vehicles were procured.

The move has drawn strong criticism from the opposition parties, which questioned the government for purchasing expensive cars at a time when the state is facing financial crisis. "At a time when Telangana is reeling under severe financial crisis with no money for Covid medical infrastructure and to buy TSRTC buses, Telangana CM has the audacity to buy 32 Kia luxury cars for Additional Collectors," said Congress national spokesperson Sravan Kumar Dasoju. He called it misuse of public money with irresponsibility.

BJP leader Vidyasagar Rao condemned the “splurge” in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. He wanted to know what the Chief Minister was celebrating and for what had he rewarded the Additional Collectors.

(With inputs from IANS)