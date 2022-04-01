Gangtok: Tragic incidents on trips and during adventure activities are getting common in the country by the day. In a similar case, a 23-year-old tourist from Telangana along with her guide was killed in North Sikkim on Friday after they lost balance while paragliding and fell into a river, reported news agency PTI quoting the police. Esha Reddy, a resident of Khammam in Telangana, went to Lachung on a trip, they said.Also Read - Telangana Lifts Mask Rule Mandate, Other COVID Restrictions

Reddy along with her guide Sandeep Gurung (26), a resident of Thami Dara in Gangtok, took off from Lachung View Point around 9.30 am, police said. They lost balance because of the strong winds and fell into the Lachung river, following which they were swept away by its strong currents. Also Read - Amazing Jugaad! Telangana Man Builds Wooden Treadmill That Works Without Power | Watch

Their bodies were found in the evening after a search operation involving the police, ITBP and Army, officials said. Efforts were on to retrieve the bodies, but the personnel were facing difficulties due to the strong currents of the river, they said. Also Read - TS EAMCET, ECET 2022 From July 13: Check Entrance Test Dates For Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Exams

(With PTI inputs)