Hyderabad: A 21-year-old girl student was stabbed multiple times by a youth who had been harassing her for months in the name of love. The incident took place in Nalgonda town of Telangana on Tuesday. According to the police, the youth attacked the victim at Forest Park. A case has been registered at One Town police station.Also Read - Five Minors Stab 21-year-old to Death in Delhi's Mayur Vihar Area

As per reports, the attacker, who has been identified as Rohit has been nabbed after police launched a hunt for him. He is a second-year BBA student and had been allegedly harassing the girl to force her into a relationship. Also Read - Telangana TS CPGET Hall Ticket 2022 Released at cpget.tsche.ac.in; Here's Direct Link

The girl, a degree student, was at the park with her friends when the youth took her aside saying he wanted to discuss some matter with her. He then took out a knife and stabbed her indiscriminately. Also Read - 2 Telangana Women to Conquer Ladakh's Virgin Peak to Raise Rs 70 Lakh For Educating Girls

The victim sustained injuries on her face, hands, stomach and legs. Hearing the cries of the girl, her friends rushed to her rescue and shifted her to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable.

A doctor treating the girl told TV9 that her condition is critical. “The facial injuries are deep, both forearms also have deep lacerations. We are yet to see to what extent any nerves were cut. The abdomen also has deep cuts, and we have to ascertain the extent of injuries,” the doctor said.

Nalgonda DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) V Narsimha Reddy told the media that according to the victim’s father, Rohit had been stalking and harassing her for the past five to six months. “The girl’s brother had informed Rohit’s parents, who assured them that he wouldn’t bother her anymore. Since then, he hadn’t contacted her until this attack,” he said.