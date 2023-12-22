Home

For two-wheelers and three-wheelers, 80 percent of the challan amount is waived off. The discount in case of cars and other light motor vehicles and trucks and other heavy motor vehicles is 60 per cent. The Congress, in its election manifesto, had promised to offer a discount on traffic challans to provide relief to vehicle owners.

Bengaluru: Rejoice the people of Telangana; the government of Telanagna has made an offer you can’t refuse. If your challans are pending, you have the chance to make the payment for your pending challans. The Congress government has offered a plan under which 90% of your challan amount will be discounted in the case of push carts. As per the new plan offered by the Congress government, the owners will have to pay only 10 percent of the challan amount, while the remaining 90 percent will be waived off. The same discount is offered for RTC drivers.

Discount Offer For Two-wheelers And Three-Wheelers

For two-wheelers and three-wheelers, 80 percent of the challan amount is waived off. The discount in case of cars and other light motor vehicles and trucks and other heavy motor vehicles is 60 per cent. The Congress, in its election manifesto, had promised to offer a discount on traffic challans to provide relief to vehicle owners.

People have been advised to visit the Telangana traffic e-challan website, check the pending challan against their vehicles and pay the discounted amount online. It is estimated that about two crore traffic challans are pending across the state. Till March 31, 2022, a total of 2.4 crore challans were pending.

Last year, the then-BRS government offered a discount to enable vehicle owners to clear their challans. For two-wheelers, a 75 per cent discount was offered, while for the rest of the categories, a 50 per cent challan amount was waived off. The traffic police had earned Rs 300 crore during the 45-day period. About 65 per cent of the challans were cleared.

(With inputs from agencies)

