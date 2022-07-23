New Delhi: The doctor in Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan came out when her co-passenger on a flight from New Delhi to Hyderabad needed emergency critical treatment on Friday night. Dr Soundararajan, who is also the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, was a practicing gynecologist before entering politics. She was returning to Hyderabad from New Delhi, when there was an SOS announcement by the IndiGo flight’s crew member. The Governor immediately responded to the call and swung into action to provide the treatment to the patient.Also Read - Airlines Can't Deny Boarding To Disabled Passengers Without Medical Opinion, Says DGCA After IndiGo Row

The IndiGo on-air staff raised alarm when a passenger complained of chest pain and a multiplicity of complications. Responding to the call, Dr Soundararajan “Made him lie flat Checked vitals With FIRST AID & supportive drugs & assurance there was smile on his face as much as on Co passengers. On arrival he was transported in wheelchair to airport medical booth,” according to a tweet from her official account. Also Read - Air India Flight from Dubai to Cochin Diverted, Lands in Mumbai Due to Pressurisation Loss in Cabin

Made him lie flat Checked vitals With FIRST AID & supportive drugs & assurance there was smile on his face as much as on Co passengers.On arrival he was transported in wheelchair to airport medical booth.Appreciate @IndiGo6E airhostess &staff for timely alert & facilitation . — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) July 23, 2022

Also Read - Attention Flyers! 7 Flights DIVERTED, Several CANCELLED at Delhi's IGI Airport After Heavy Rains | Deets Here

The passengers on board appreciated the efforts of the Governor and thanked her profusely. A few passengers also took pictures of her and uploaded them on social media platforms.

Mr Mudavath, it was our absolute pleasure to have @DrTamilisaiGuv onboard with us. We salute our superheroes and can't thank them enough for their selfless contribution always.💙 https://t.co/CEAN6jpwHI — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 23, 2022