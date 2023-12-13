Home

Telangana

Telangana Govt Holiday List 2024: Govt Offices to Remain Shut For 27 Days in General, Check Full List

Telangana Govt Holiday List 2024: Govt Offices to Remain Shut For 27 Days in General, Check Full List

Telangana Govt Holiday List 2024: All state government offices will be closed on Sundays and second Saturdays throughout 2024, except the second Saturday in February 2024 (February 10), which will be a working day instead of a public holiday declared on January 1, 2024.

Check Telangana Govt Holiday List 2024 Here

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday released the list of general and optional holiday list for the year 2024, comprising 27 general holidays and 25 optional holidays. As per the notice from the general administration department, all state government offices will be closed on Sundays and second Saturdays throughout 2024, except the second Saturday in February 2024 (February 10), which will be a working day instead of a public holiday declared on January 1, 2024.

Trending Now

“The Government of Telangana hereby notifies that during the year 2024, the days specified in Annexure-I shall be observed as general holidays by all the state government offices including the days of occasions/festivals which fall on Sundays and also notify optional holidays for state government offices as shown in Annexure –II including the days of occasions/festivals which are falling on Sundays,” the notice from the Telangana government stated.

You may like to read

Annexure –II of the notice stated that the State government employees may avail themselves of optional holidays not exceeding five on festivals/occasions, irrespective of the religion to which the festival pertains.

Out of the total general holidays, seven fall on Mondays and six on Fridays. The holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha, Muharram, and Milad-un-Nabi in Telangana may change based on the sighting of the moon.

List Of General Holidays:

January 1: New Year Day

January 14: Bhogi

January 15: Sankranti/ Pongal

January 26: Republic Day

March 8: Maha Shivaratri

March 25: Holi

March 29: Good Friday

April 5: Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birthday

April 9: Ugadi

April 11: Eid-ul-Fitr

April 12: Following day of Eid-ul-Fitr

April 14: Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s birthday

April 17: Sri Rama Navami

June 17: Eid-ul-Adha

July 17: Shahadat Imam Hussain 10th Moharam

July 29: Bonalu

August 15: Independence Day

August 26: Sri Krishna Astami

September 7: Vinayaka Chavithi

September 16: Milad un Nabi

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi/Bathukamma starting day

October 12: Vijaya Dasami

October 13: Following day of Vijaya Dasami

October 31: Deepavali

November 11: Kartika Purnima/Guru Nanak’s birthday

December 25: Christmas

December 26: Boxing day

List of optional holidays:

January 16: Kanuma

January 25: Birthday of Hazrath Ali

February 8: Shab-e-Meraj

February 14: Sri Panchami

February 26: Shab-e-Barat

March 31: Shahadat Hazrath Ali (RA)

April 5: Jumuatul Wada

April 7: Shab-e-Qadar

April 14: Tamil New Year’s Day/Jumuatul Wada

April 21: Mahaveer Jyanthi

May 10: Basava Jayanthi

May 23: Buddha Purnima

June 25: Eid-e-Ghadeer

July 7: Ratha Yathra

July 16: 9th Moharram

August 15: Parsi New Year’s Day

August 16: Varalakshmi Vratham

August 19: Sravana Purnima/Rakhi Purnima

August 26: Arbayeen

October 10: Durgashtami

October 11: Maharnavami

October 15: Yaz Dahum Shareef

October 30: Naraka Chaturthi

November 16: Birthday of Hazrat Syed Mohammed Juvanpuri Mahdi Ma’ud (AS)

December 24: Christmas Eve

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Telangana News on India.com.