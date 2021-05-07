Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday imposed more COVID-19 restrictions in the state. According to the order, night curfew across the state will remain in effect from 9 pm to 5 am for 7 more days, till 15th May. The order also states that a maximum of 100 people will be allowed at weddings, with the observing of COVID protocols, 20 people allowed at funerals. Also Read - Delhi to Conduct Mass COVID Vaccination Drive For Journalists & Bear Full Cost. Check Details

The Telangana High Court earlier had directed the state government to decide by May 8 if a lockdown can be imposed during weekends and increase night curfew hours as coronavirus cases continued to be reported in large numbers from across districts. Also Read - Goa Lockdown News: State-level Curfew Imposed From May 9 to May 23 | Check Curbs

The night curfew was extended till May 8 following an earlier court order. Also Read - Third Wave of Coronavirus May Not Happen at All if...: Govt's Top Scientific Advisor