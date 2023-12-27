Home

JN.1 Subvariant: Telangana Reports 8 New Cases, Check State Covid Status Bulletin, Guidelines To Be Followed

Covid cases are rising in different states of India; eight new cases have been reported in Telangana. Check status of covid cases in the state and its covid status bulletin..

8 New Covid Cases Reported In Telangana

New Delhi: The fear around Covid19 has returned as the cases of this pandemic are rapidly increasing across the nation due to the new JN.1 Subvariant. As of December 26, 2023, a total of 109 JN.1 COVID variant cases have been reported in the country till 26th. There are 36 cases from Gujarat, 34 from Karnataka, 14 from Goa, 9 from Maharashtra, 6 from Kerala, 4 from Rajasthan, 4 from Tamil Nadu and 2 from Telangana. In a latest update, eight new COVID cases were reported on Tuesday by the Government of Telangana, Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare.A total of 59 cases are under treatment. The recovery rate has been stated as 99.51 per cent.

Telangana Govt Reveals Conditions Of Patients

Telangana government said that patients with moderate to severe symptoms, with or without a COVID positive report can go to any notified Government COVID Hospital where the Government has made elaborate arrangements for testing and treatment. Based on the clinical requirements, beds will be provided and treatment will be given free of cost in Government hospitals.

Telangana Covid Status Bulletin

The state government said that it was well prepared to tackle any eventuality in the wake of concerns over a new variant of SARS Cov-2. “It is important to complete vaccination by taking both doses and it is also equally important to adhere to precautions against COVID, including wearing a face mask and maintaining physical distance,” the state government said in a Covid status bulletin.

Guidelines Issued By Director Of Public Health And Family Welfare

The Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, Telangana also issued guidelines and advised to follow them strictly. “Children less than 10 years of age and elders above 60 years of age are advised to avoid going outdoors unless mandatory. There is a higher incidence of COVID disease in the age group of 20 to 50 years, hence people are requested to exercise due precaution while going for work/essential activities. Everybody should wear a mask when he/she goes out of the house. Face masks are the first line of defence against Covid-19. Not wearing a mask is punishable by a fine,” the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare, said.

The guideline said that maintaining a distance of more than 6 feet between people was important. “The workspaces are to be provided with soap and hand washing facility. Adequate physical distancing between employees should be maintained. The citizens are requested to avoid unnecessary travel. In case it is unavoidable, they should ensure all COVID appropriate behaviour such as face masks, hand wash/use of sanitizer, physical distance, etc,” the bulletin said.

The Director Public Health & Family Welfare said that in case of any flu/influenza-like symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, running nose, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache, people should report to the nearest government health facility and seek health services without any delay.

People with co-morbid conditions like Hypertension, Diabetes, Cardiac illness, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer and/or any other chronic illness are requested to stay indoors and avoid any kind of travel except for medical care to avoid exposure to COVID, the advisory added.

(Inputs from ANI)

