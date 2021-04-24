New Delhi: The Telangana government has issued an order making it mandatory for all residents who visit the Kumbh in Haridwar, that took place from April 1 to 17, to quarantine themselves at home for fourteen days on return. “Telangana Health Department urges people who are returning from Kumbh Mela to isolate themselves for 14 days at their home and if they have any symptoms then they must get tested immediately”, the state government said. Also Read - Coronavirus in India LIVE: Telangana Govt Makes 14-Day Quarantine Mandatory For Kumbh Mela Returnees

More than 1,700 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Kumbh in Haridwar. The COVID-19 protocol including wearing of masks and social distancing was openly violated as lakhs gathered for the major Hindu pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 6,206 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to over 3.79 lakh while the death toll rose to 1,928 with 29 more fatalities, the highest-ever in a single day. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1,005 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (502) and Nizamabad (406).