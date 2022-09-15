Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) on Thursday announced to name the newly constructed Telangana State Secretariat after Babasaheb Ambedkar, the founder of the Constitution of India. In a statement, the chief minister said he has issued instructions to the Chief Secretary to implement this decision.Also Read - Will Soon Launch National Party, Says KCR Also Read - 'BJP Mukt Bharat', KCR’s Slogan During Patna Visit; Telangana CM Hits Modi-led Central Govt Left, Right, And Centre Also Read - Nitish Kumar's Mahagathbandhan Leaders Host KCR in Bihar, National Politics on Key Agenda