Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday stayed the state government's order to allow ambulances with patients coming from neighbouring states only if they have prior tie-up with hospitals. On May 11, the high court took a serious view of the police denying entry into Telangana for ambulances that were transporting COVID-19 patients to Hyderabad from AP. However, the high court had earlier also had asked the state government to allow them without any restrictions.

"Under what authority are ambulances being denied entry into Telangana? At a time when COVID-19 is playing havoc with the people, how could the state deny permission to ambulances? Allow all ambulances freely into Telangana," the court had said.

Moreover, the high court bench was not happy with the state government for not taking the COVID-19 situation seriously.

The Telangana government made a law that Covid-19 treatment will require prior tie-up with a local hospital in order to enter the state.

The move was taken after it was noticed that several patients from different states were being brought to Telangana in ambulances or private vehicles for admission in its hospitals.

Following this, the government asked all hospitals to apply in a prescribed format to the control room, and furnish basic details such as name of patient and attendant, age, state, contact and type of treatment required.