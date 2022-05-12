New Delhi: A 25-year-old man in Telangana’s Choutuppal town was arrested for allegedly raping, thrashing a 24-year-old woman to death and later sexually assaulting her corpse. The horrific incident took place on May 9 in Choutuppal town, which is around 50 kms away from Hyderabad.Also Read - India Among 30 Odd Countries Where Marital Rape Not Criminalised Yet | Check List Here

The accused, a construction supervisor, had stalked the woman, his neighbour who lived in a godown with her husband near his home. The victim’s husband, who worked as a watchman in a college, would stay away from home for long hours and the accused had noticed this. When her husband was away, the accused forced himself into the godown where the victim lived and allegedly raped her. He then beat her to death with a blunt object and repeatedly raped the corpse, according to a report by The Times of India.

The man also stole her gold jewellery before fleeing from the scene, Choutuppal Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Uday Reddy, said. The woman’s husband later filed a police complaint and a case of rape, murder and other charges under the sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

Police later arrested the man from Malkapur village on Wednesday (May 11) and produced him in court. The stolen ornaments were recovered from the accused man. He has now been sent to judicial remand.