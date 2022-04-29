New Delhi: A man in Nizamabad district of Telangana thrashed his wife and forced her to drink toilet cleaner after an argument broke out between them. The woman was rushed to a hospital, however, she died while undergoing treatment.Also Read - Google Begins Work on Hyderabad Campus, Largest Outside Its Mountainview, US Headquarters | PHOTOS

The accused identified as Tarun is currently absconding and police have formed teams to investigate the matter. As per the police, Tarun and the woman Kalyani had tied the knot 4 years ago, however, things were not good between them.

Times of India reported that when Kalyani became pregnant, Tarun started harassing her. He also used to taunt her over her looks and additional dowry money. Things turned ugly on Tuesday after an argument broke out between the couple and Tarun compelled Kalyani to drink toilet cleaner.

Following the incident, her family took her to the Nizamabad government hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment.

The relatives of the woman have lodged a complaint against the man and his family under sections 302, 304-B and 498-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In their complaint, Kalyani’s family alleged that Tarun harassed her for additional dowry leading to her death.