Hyderabad: The Telangana government, which is in the process of recruiting over 17,000 posts in uniformed departments including police and fire services, has decided to increase the upper age limit of the aspirants. The state government's move is expected to come as a relief to many candidates who want to take part in the ongoing recruitment drive. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government has increased the age limit of aspirants by two years.

According to the earlier notification, the age requirement for candidates appearing for constables was kept between 18-25 years, whereas the age for applying the sub-inspectors was kept at 21-28 years (for the general category). "Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken the decision to increase the upper age limit by two more years in the recruitment of posts in the police department," an official release said.

With the new order in place, now the age requirement for the post of constable will be 18-27 years, whereas, for those applying for the sub-inspectors post, the age limit will be 21-30 years (for the general category).

The Chief Minister has responded positively to the request of MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy to enhance the age limit following the implementation of a 95 per cent job quota for the locals for the first time and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, the release said.

Rao instructed the Chief Secretary and the state DGP to initiate measures in this direction immediately, it added.