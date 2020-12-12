New Delhi: At least eight people have been injured after a massive fire that broke out at Vindhya Organics Pvt Ltd in Industrial Development Area, Bollaram of Hyderabad on Saturday. All the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital. Rescue and relief operations are underway. Also Read - TS PGECET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared, Here's How You Can Check Scores Online

“A solvent was kept for some reaction after which it caught fire. Injured shifted to hospital. Rescue operation is on”, said police. Also Read - Over 20 Shops Gutted in Massive Fire in Ahmedabad, Probe on