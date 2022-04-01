New Delhi: The Telangana government on Friday lifted all COVID-related restrictions including mask rule mandate as the state reported a significant decline in novel coronavirus cases. However, the state government had asked pregnant women, senior citizens and those who have comorbidities to continue following the COVID protocols.Also Read - Delhi Further Relaxes COVID Guidelines, Lifts Penalty For Not Wearing Masks At Public Places | Details Here

State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao, who addressed a press conference, said the COVID situation is fully under control in the state with only 30-40 cases being reported daily. On Thursday, Telangana recorded just 31 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 7,91,284. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

A health department bulletin said 73 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,86,753. The recovery rate stood at 99.42 per cent.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with just 23. The bulletin said 18,244 samples were tested in the state on Thursday. The number of active cases was 420, it said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent.

Out of the total 33 districts, over 20 districts are witnessing zero cases, while six-seven districts reported only one or two cases, he said. There is a possibility of the state recording zero cases in future, the Director added.

However, the threat of COVID-19 has not fully gone and the citizens should follow COVID-appropriate behaviour though no major restrictions are in place, he said.