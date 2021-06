New Delhi: Telangana government extends COVID-19 restrictions for 10 more days from June 10; night curfew (6 pm-6 am) to continue. Also Read - Telangala Lockdown: Will Restrictions be Extended? CM to Decide at Key Meet Today

This is a breaking story. More details to follow soon. Also Read - Telangana Lockdown Likely to be Lifted After June 9? Check State Health Director's Statement