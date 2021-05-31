Hyderabad: With the Telangana government extending the lockdown for 10 more days, the Hyderabad Metro Rail services have been rescheduled. Timings for the Hyderabad metro have been changed in view of the lockdown relaxations announced by the K. Chandrasekhar Rao government on Sunday. Also Read - Which States Have Extended Covid-19 Lockdown, Which Have Eased Restrictions? Complete Details Here

As a result, the first train of Hyderabad Metro Rail will now leave the terminal at 7 AM, while the last train will depart the terminal station at 11:45 PM. The final train will reach its destination terminal by 12:45 PM. The timings will remain in place on all days of the week.

During this period, passengers have been advised to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols including social distancing, wearing face masks, hand sanitisation, thermal screening etc.

Passengers are requested to cooperate with LTMRHL’s security personnel & staff and are also advised to follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines strictly: observe social distancing, wear face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others. #HyderabadMetro pic.twitter.com/Qm9kl6czYX — L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (@ltmhyd) May 30, 2021

According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, the Cabinet decided to increase the relaxation from 6 am to 1 pm from present 6 am to 10 am. The relaxation for one more hour will be given to enable people to return home. Thus, practically relaxation will be from 6 am to 2 pm. The Chief Minister directed the administration to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown from 2 pm to 6 am the next day.