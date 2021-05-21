Hyderabad: Two days after extending the lockdown in Telangana till May 30, the state police have started using high powerful drones to ensure people adhere to lockdown norms. On Friday, it was reported by news agency ANI that the Suryapet Police has used drone cameras for patrolling and also to ensure proper implementation of COVID-19 lockdown regulations. A Police siren has also been attached to the drones that are deployed over the town to check on the violators. Also Read - Delhi Registers 3,009 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Dips Below 5 Per Cent

After successful testing and obtaining permissions from various agencies, drones have been deployed in the city to assist patrolling teams and the control room staff. Notably, these drone cameras have been developed by a Bengaluru-based company. Also Read - Protect Kids Orphaned by Covid, Provide Help to Vulnerable Groups: Home Ministry Tells States, UTs

To bring the coronavirus under control, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday announced to extend the ongoing lockdown in Telangana till May 30. The state government has permitted all activities from 6 AM to 10 AM during the lockdown period. The state government had earlier imposed a lockdown from May 12 till 22.

Check full list of lockdown restrictions: