Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the TRS government to take a decision on imposing a lockdown to tackle the rising COVID cases in state. “Within 48 hours, the government must decide on a lockdown or curfew, otherwise the court shall issue orders,” the High Court said. The High Court also issued a set of instructions and asked for a full report from the Telangana government. Also Read - Coronavirus: No Lockdown in Telangana, People Need Not Panic, Says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

The daily COVID-19 cases in Telangana breached the 5,000-mark on Sunday by registering 5,093 fresh infections, the highest ever so far, pushing the aggregate to over 3.51 lakh. The toll climbed to 1,824 with 15 more fatalities. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 743, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (488) and Rangareddy (407), a government bulletin said on Sunday providing details as of 8 PM on April 17.

The court asked the government for “ward-wise data” on positive cases in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. It also asked for RT-PCR reports within 24 hours.

Taking note of excessive gatherings for marriages, functions and in public places, the court said the government must take action. The government has to come up with replies in the next hearing on Friday.

