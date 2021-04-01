Hyderabad: A fake Telangana government order claiming partial lockdown in the state went viral on social media on Thursday, leading to rumours and confusion among people. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar subsequently issued a statement Thursday night denying that any such GO was issued. “It has come to the notice of government that an unsigned document claiming to be a GO issued on 1st April 2021 providing for closure of shops and commercial establishments etc. is circulating on social media. It is hereby clarified that the above said document is fake. No such order has been issued by Government of Telangana,” he said. The Chief Secretary also clarified that a lockdown is not under consideration. Also Read - Telangana: 32 Staffers of Yadadri Temple Test Positive For Coronavirus, All Special Rituals Cancelled

Telangana’s Director, Digital Media, Konatham Dileep, said some miscreants created fake government order about a partial lockdown, and urged people not to forward or share this. Action will be initiated on anyone who spreads such rumours, he said in a tweet. Also Read - Coronavirus: No Lockdown in Telangana, People Need Not Panic, Says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

The fake GO, issued in the name of Somesh Kumar but without his signature, states that all shops and commercial establishments including play zones will remain closed between 6 PM to 8 AM till April 30. As the ‘GO’ sent people into a tizzy, the government immediately issued a statement clarifying that no such order was issued. Also Read - Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Telangana Shuts Down Schools

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had categorically told the Assembly on March 26 that lockdown will not be imposed in Telangana. “No hasty decision will be taken in this regard, considering the adverse impact the pandemic had on everyone during the lockdown last year,” he had said while advising people to strictly follow COVID-19 safety norms and avoid mass gatherings.

(With inputs from IANS)