Telangana Lockdown News Today: With the rise in Omicron cases in the state, the Telangana government on Saturday imposed fresh restrictions in the state and banned rallies, public meetings, and mass gatherings of all types. Issuing guidelines, the state government added that the Rs 1,000 will be imposed on violators for not wearing of mask in public spaces. The state government also banned religious, political and cultural events to control the spread of the virus.Also Read - Delhi Shuts 2 Weekly Markets in Karawal Nagar For Violating COVID Guidelines | Details Here

As per the order, the managements of public transport, shops, malls, establishments, offices have also been instructed to ensure mandatory wearing of masks, maintaining physical distance, frequent sanitization of premises. Also Read - Haryana Puts Lockdown-Like Restrictions; Malls, Shopping Complexes to Run Till 5 PM | Guidelines Here

In the similar manner, the managements of schools and educational institutions have been asked to ensure that all staff and students wear masks and follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior. Also Read - West Bengal Issues System Alert, Likely to Impose Lockdown From Jan 3 Amid Omicron Cases | Details Here

Full list of guidelines:

As per the guidelines, the senior citizens and people with comorbidities have been specifically advised to exercise precautions against the virus.

The move to impose such curbs were taken based on the directions of Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR). chief secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials.

Omicron cases: The coronavirus cases in Telangana continued to rise with 317 fresh infections being reported on Saturday pushing the statewide tally to 6,82,215, while the death toll went up to 4,029 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for most of the cases with 217 followed by Rangareddy district reporting 26.