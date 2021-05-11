Hyderabad: In the wake of sudden surge in coronavirus cases, the Telangana government on Tuesday decided to impose full lockdown in the state from Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Notably, the full lockdown in Telangana will be imposed for 10 days to break the chain of the virus. Also Read - Ravi Dubay Tests Covid-19 Positive, Wife Sargun Mehta Drops Crying Emoji in Comments

Issuing an order, the state government said that all activities will be allowed from 6 AM to 10 AM every day. Moreover, the state cabinet also decided to call for global tenders for the purchase of the vaccine. As per updates, the Telangana government is likely to commence vaccination drive for 18+ from June onwards. Also Read - BREAKING: 10-Day Lockdown Imposed In Telangana From May 12

The move to impose complete lockdown in Telangana was taken during the state cabinet meeting on Tuesday. Also Read - Is Ivermectin The Ultimate Ram Baan to End COVID-19 Pandemic? All You Need to Know

“There are reports which suggest that despite certain states imposing the lockdown there is no decrease in the positive cases. Against this backdrop, different opinions are emerging on the lockdown. Some sections are arguing in favour of imposition of lockdown. Under these circumstances, the state cabinet will discuss the pros and cons of the lockdown and also the adverse impact it may have on the ongoing procurement of paddy and take a decision,” the CMO had earlier said.

What’s not allowed?

Schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutions will remain closed. Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services will remain closed. No vehicles will be allowed to be used by persons for taking parcels/takeaway. All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, stadia, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed. All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/ other gatherings and large congregations will be prohibited. All religious places/places of worship shall be closed for public.

What’s allowed?

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 10 am. Sale of vegetables and fruits through pushcarts. Milk booths and Hopcom outlets. Home delivery of essential items. Banks, insurance offices and ATM. Telecommunication, internet services, broadcasting and cable services.

Night curfew: Notably, there is currently a night curfew in the state from 9 PM to 5 AM till May 15. Many southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala have already imposed a lockdown to reduce the surge of COVID-19 cases.

Corona cases in Telangana: On Tuesday, Telangana recorded 4,826 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over half-a-million while the death toll stood at2,771 with 35 more casualties.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 723, followed by Rangareddy (324) and Medchal Malkajgiri (305), the bulletin said. The State has 62,797 active cases and nearly 66,000 samples were tested.

The total number of cumulative cases in the State stood at 5,02,187 while with 7,754being cured, the total recoveries were at 4,36,619. Cumulatively, over 1.36 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.67 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the State was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national-level.