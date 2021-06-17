Hyderabad: As the coronavirus cases are going down, the Telangana government on Wednesday planned to lift the lockdown restrictions from the state, including a night curfew from June 20. As per official updates, the positive cases have come down to one per cent in the state. According to reports, the Telangana government has two plans to go ahead—one is to continue night curfew from 9 PM to 6 AM for another one week or ten days. And the second one is to completely lift the restrictions across the state. However, a final decision in this regard will be taken in a day or two, official sources told The Hans India. Also Read - Pregnant, Postpartum Women More Severely Affected During Second Covid Wave Than First: ICMR study

The officials said that if the night curfew continues from 9 PM, then cinema halls and restaurants will have to reschedule their timings. And the cinema halls will also have to operate with a limited number of people as was done after lifting the restrictions during the first wave of the pandemic. However, it may not be possible to operate TSRTC buses beyond 8 PM if the night curfew continues and this would add to the heavy losses the corporation was facing for the past year. Also Read - Haryana School Reopening 2021: Will Classes Resume in Phased Manner After June 30? Latest Updates Students Must Know

And if the state lifts the restrictions completely, then it would be possible to allow round-the-clock public transportation services with the Covid safety norms. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: State Allows Clubs To Sell Liquor As Takeaways, Offices To Function With 50% Staff | Full List of Guidelines Here

Currently, the restrictions have been imposed at check posts and no one from other states is allowed to enter Telangana unless they have an e-pass which has become a complicated procedure and is not sanctioned easily.

As per reports, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will soon hold a meeting with the Chief Secretary and other top police officials to take a final decision on the lockdown in the state.

Telangana on Wednesday recorded 1,489 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,07,925, while the death toll rose to 3,521 with 11 more fatalities. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 175 followed by Nalgonda (131) and Khammam (118) districts.

The health department said that 1,436 people have recovered from the infectious disease on Wednesday, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 5,84,429.