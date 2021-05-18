Hyderabad: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Telangana government on Tuesday extended the lockdown in the state till May 30. Issuing an order, the state government, however, allowed activities for four hours daily between 6 AM to 10 AM. Also Read - Never Exported Vaccines At Cost of People in India, Says Serum Institute

The state government had imposed 10-day lockdown in the state from May 12, to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

Telangana on Tuesday reported 3,982COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.36 lakh while the toll stood at 3,012 with 27 casualties.

Speaking to news agency PTI, G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health, said the state currently has 48,110 active cases and the ongoing lockdown is yielding desired results.

“We are witnessing a decline in the number of cases and infection rate for the past two weeks. Lockdown is yielding desired results,” he said.

According to him, as of now 112 government and over 1,100 private hospitals are offering treatment for COVID-19 treatment even as 40 per cent of the total patients in Telangana hospitals are from other states.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 607, followed by Rangareddy (262) and Khammam (247). The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,36,766 while with 5,186being cured, the total recoveries were at 4,85,644.