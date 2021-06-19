School Reopening News Today: After announcing complete withdrawal of lockdown in the state, the Telangana government on Saturday allowed the educational institutes to resume their physical classes from July 1. The state government has directed the education department to reopen all categories of educational institutions from July 1 with students allowed to attend classes physically. The state government has also asked the education department to prepare guidelines on different issues, including students’ attendance and online classes and release it at the earliest. Also Read - Flying Sikh Milkha Singh's Final Journey: Last Rites Being Performed At Cremation Ground at Matka Chowk, in Chandigarh | Updates

The Telangana government on Saturday unlocked the state nearly after a month of imposing lockdown curbs to check the COVID-19 surge. The state cabinet took decisions to this effect and directed officials of all departments to remove all restrictions imposed during the lockdown.

The move to lift the lockdown was taken after examining reports submitted by medical and health department officials that COVID-19 cases have come down in the state and the virus is now under control. Also Read - Woman In Bihar Gets Both Covaxin, Covishield Shots In 5-Minute Gap, Govt Seeks Report

Observing that the decision (to end lockdown) was taken with the view that the livelihood of common people should not suffer, the cabinet sought support and cooperation from people, reminding them that COVID-19 precautions like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing should be followed.

Telangana on Friday reported 1,417 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,10,834, while the toll rose to 3,546 with 12 more deaths.