Hyderabad: As people of the state are waiting for the lockdown in the state to be extended for at least another week, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recently said that he will hold a state cabinet meet with his ministers on 30 May over the extension of the ongoing lockdown in the state. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said he has decided to hold the State Cabinet meeting on May 30 at 2 PM and will discuss matters related to lockdown extension.

While announcing the lockdown, the state government has already allowed works related to agriculture produce, transport of the paddy and rice, supplying paddy to FCI. Moreover, other agri-based sectors are also exempted from the lockdown.

As per latest updates, the employees of pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment manufacturers, pharma distributors and pharmacies, all types of medical and health services, government and private hospitals have been given special passes and are allowed with their vehicles.

In another development, the state government has taken action against the lockdown guideline violators. The lockdown violators in Peddapalli district’s Ramagundam are counselled by police officials and are being released later. This special drive is the initiative of Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana. The police officials have also been stepping up the pressure on those violating the restrictions by sending them to non-Covid isolation centres.

Moreover, the police officials were seen patrolling the streets to enforce lockdown in Telangana and ensure that curbs are not violated or lockdown exemptions misused by people.

On Thursday, Telangana reported 3,614 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 5.67 lakh, while the toll stood at 3207 with 18 more casualties. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 504, followed by Nalgonda (229) and Khammam (228).

The state has38,267 active cases and over 90,000 samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at5,67,517 while with3,961being cured, the total recoveries were at5,26,043.