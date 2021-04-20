Hyderabad: In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, the Telangana government on Tuesday imposed night curfew in the states from today till May 1. As per the order from the state government, the night curfew in Telangana will be imposed from 9 PM to 5 AM daily and during this time, the essential services will be exempted. The move from the state government has been taken to control the spread of the coronavirus. Also Read - 5 States Wasted Covid Vaccine Till April 11, Tamil Nadu Tops The List: RTI

Earlier, the Telangana High Court had asked the state government to take a call on imposing night curfew or weekend lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown: Flipkart, Amazon Suspend Orders For Non-essential Items Following Kejriwal Govt order

Also Read - Lockdown in Karnataka Amid Rising COVID Cases? Yediyurappa Govt to Take Final Decision Today

A two-judge panel comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy expressed displeasure over the state government’s failure in handling the second wave of coronavirus spread in the state.

On Monday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also tested positive for coronavirus. On the other hand, Telangana’s director of public health, Dr G Srinivasa Rao has urged the people to take all the necessary precautions for the next four to six weeks as the number of coronavirus cases are increasing on a faster note.

The development comes as Telangana reported 5,926 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest ever in a single day, pushing the total infection count to over 3.61 lakh, while the toll rose to 1856 with 18 more fatalities.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 793, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 488 and Rangareddy 455.

The total number of cumulative cases stood at 3,61,359 while with 2029 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,16,650. The state has 42,853 active cases and over 1.22 lakh samples were tested on Monday.