Hyderabad: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Telangana government on Friday extended night curfew in the state for 7 days more till May 8. Issuing an order, the Telangana government said that the statewide night curfew will come into effect from today at 9 PM and will continue till 5 AM on May 8.

The move from the state government comes after a division bench of Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, sought to know what the state government intends to do once the night curfew ends on Friday. The bench asked advocate general BS Prasad to inform it about the decision of the government by Friday morning.

Moreover, the court also wanted to know the decision of the state government as the Union Home Ministry had asked the states to impose local restrictions and implement strict containment measures to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

The development comes as Telangana on Friday reported7,646 fresh COPVId-19 cases, taking the tally to over 4.35 lakh while the toll stood at2,261 with 53 more casualties.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for more number of cases with 1,441, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (631) and Rangareddy (484), a government bulletin said.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 4,35,606 while with 5,926 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,55,618. The state has 77,727 active cases and over 77 thousand samples were tested on Thursday.