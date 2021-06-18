Hyderabad: With the coronavirus cases declining across the state, the Telangana government is likely to lift the lockdown entirely from June 20, except in a few places in Khammam and Nalgonda districts where Covid-19 cases are yet to come under control. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the Telangana government is planning to continue the night curfew from 9 PM to 7 AM for few more days. Notably, the ongoing lockdown in the state which is in place from 6 PM to 6 AM will end on June 19. As per updates, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is favouring the lifting of the lockdown in the state. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways To Resume 660 More Trains in June | Full List Here

In the wake of these developments, over 40% of residents in the state want the shopping malls and markets to reopen in the state and 42% of respondents in a survey said that they will go to a mall at least once in the next 60 days if they reopen. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown: State Revises Guidelines, Allows All Offices In Secretariat To Start Functioning In Full Strength

According to survey done by LocalCircles, which had little over 1,000 respondents, 17% of the respondents said that they want to go to a mall to purchase household and food items. Moreover, 11% want to buy discretionary items, and 10% want to go to a mall so that there will be some change in their daily routine. On the other hand, 43% respondents, however, said that they are not planning to visit the mall in the next two months. Also Read - Lockdown in Mumbai Should Not be Lifted Until 70% People Are Vaccinated, Suggests Maharashtra COVID Task Force

In the survey, 40% of respondents said that they would like to go to a restaurant for a meal in the next two months.

Telangana on Friday recorded 1,417 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,10,834, while the toll rose to 3,546 with 12 more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for more number of cases with 149, followed by Rangareddy (104) and Khammam (93) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Friday.