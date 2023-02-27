Home

Telangana Medical Student Who Attempted Suicide Due To Campus Ragging Dies

According to the police, Preethi attempted suicide by injecting herself after getting harassed by her senior at Kakatiya Medical College.

Dr Preethi attempted suicide on February 22 after being harassed by her seniors.

Hyderabad: A first-year postgraduate student of Kakatiya Medical College in Telangana’s Warangal, who had attempted suicide on February 22, died on Sunday at Hyderabad’s Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences. The deceased has been identified as Dr D Preethi. According to the police, Preethi attempted suicide by injecting herself after getting harassed by her senior at Kakatiya Medical College. She was later found in an unconscious state and was moved to Hyderabad in critical condition.

“She was last seen at the emergency OP while she was on duty and later, she left her room informing other doctors that she was experiencing a headache and stomach ache. She was later found in an unconscious state,” NDTV said quoting Warangal police commissioner AV Ranganath.

The deceased’s father has alleged that his daughter died due to campus ragging and demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge. The police have arrested Mohammed Ali Saif, a second-year post-graduate student, on charges of ragging, abetment to suicide and harassment under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Anti-Ragging Act.

The student’s father also alleged that he had complained about her senior to the college administration but no action was taken.

The National Human Rights Commission and National Commission for SC / ST have taken cognisance and issued notices to the government, superintendent of MGM Hospital, principal and head of the department of anaesthesiology where Preethi was a student.

