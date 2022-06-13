Hyderabad: Telangana-based 22-year-old mountaineer Poorna Malavath has yet again brought laurels to the country as she completed the ‘Seven Summits Challenge’ by climbing Mount Denali, 6190 meters high in North America on June 5.Also Read - Ski Mountaineering Added to 2026 Winter Olympics Programme

Hailing from the erstwhile Nizamabad district, Poorna was the youngest female in the world and the youngest Indian to climb Mount Everest at the age of 13 in 2014. She has been mountaineering for 8 years now and the journey has not been easy. She scaled Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Russia and Europe in 2017. After reaching the summit of Elbrus, Poorna unfurled a 50-feet-long Indian Tricolor singing the Indian National Anthem. A film based on Poorna’s life story was released in 2017 named Poorna: Courage Has No Limit directed by Rahul Bose. Also Read - ‘Away From Gadgets’ – A Mountaineering Camp in the Lap of Mother Nature!

In an ANI report, she thanked former IPS Dr RS Praveen Kumar and Ace Engineering Academy for supporting her in her journey and motivating her. She said that she had to work harder to climb Mt Denali than for Mt Everest. She had to train for 2-3 months and follow a particular diet regularly. The MA Political Science student from Osmania University said that her journey was difficult but her passion for mountaineering kept her going. She aims to qualify the Civil Service Exam in the future. Also Read - Poorna Malavath moved to tears by film on her life

She has touched the peaks of Mt Everest (Asia), Mt Kilimanjaro (Africa), Mt Elbrus (Europe), Mt Aconcagua (South America), Mt Carstensz Pyramid (Oceania), Mt Vinson (Antarctica), and Mt Denali (North America)

What is Seven Summit Challenge:

Almost 30 years ago, Dick Bass and Franck Wells conceived the idea of the 7 Summits. This Challenge consists of climbing the highest mountain of each of the 7 continents- Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Antarctica and Oceania. Dick Bass was the first one to nail this challenge in 1985.