Home

Telangana

Telangana To Have 8 New Medical Colleges: 800 New MBBS Seats, More Details

Telangana To Have 8 New Medical Colleges: 800 New MBBS Seats, More Details

Each of the colleges and government general hospitals in Telangana will have an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats.

With 800 new MBBS seats, the total number of MBBS seats in the state will increase to about 10,000. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Good news for medical aspirants as eight new medical colleges will soon be set up in Telangana, the state government said. The eight medical colleges will be distributed across eight districts in Telangana.

Trending Now

8 New Medical Colleges Coming Soon In Telangana: Key Points

Each of these colleges and government general hospitals will have an intake capacity of 100 MBBS seats and will come up at Maheshwaram in Rangareddy district, Yadadri in Yadadri Bhongir district, Medak in Medak district, Narsampet in Warangal district, Mulugu in Mulugu district, Narayanpet in Narayanpet district, Gadwal in Jogulamba Gadwal district, and Qutbullapur in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

Two of these colleges at Maheshwaram and Qutubullapur will be coming up on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The government accorded administrative sanction for establishing the new medical colleges with state Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Secretary S.A.M Rizvi issuing the orders.

Health minister T Harish Rao stated that one medical college for one district, a vision of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, is going to be a reality. In tune with the vision of Arogya Telangana, these colleges will foster more opportunities for students to pursue medical education and further enhance healthcare services in districts, he tweeted.

With 800 new MBBS seats, the total number of MBBS seats in the state will increase to about 10,000.

Harish Rao had revealed that 43 per cent of MBBS seats newly added in government medical colleges in India are from Telangana. He said that 900 of the 2,118 MBBS seats increased in government medical colleges in India for 2023-24 belong to Telangana.

In April, the government had approved two medical colleges. For the academic year 2023-24, a total of nine medical treatments were approved. Earlier, eight medical colleges became operational in the state from academic year 2022-23. KCR took the initiative to set up one medical college each in all 33 districts.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES