Hyderabad: Tensions prevailed in Bodhan Town of Nizamabad district in Telangana on Sunday after two groups protested and pelted stones at each other over installation of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, reported news agencies. Prohibitory orders were clamped in the town following the violence, police said.

Teargas shells to disperse the crowd brought the situation under control. A constable was injured in the stone-hurling and sent for medical examination, said the police. According to them, the statue was placed by one group, which was opposed by another, resulting into protests and stone-hurling.

The prohibitory orders under Section 144 (of CrPC) have been imposed, said Nizamabad Commissioner of Police KR Nagaraju. Police pickets were set up and preventive arrests were being made, another senior police official-in-charge of law and order told PTI. No permission was obtained for installing the statue, said the official. Additional policemen were deployed and peace was ensured, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and party MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind tweeted: “The Bodhan Municipal Council had accepted to the proposed Shivaji Maharaj’s idol and passed resolution. Yet, the TRS-MIM hooligans are creating ruckus & tensions in the town”. “Now, the ruling TRS councillor openly threatened to disrupt law & order of the Bodhan town, if #ShivajiMaharaj’s idol is installed!,” the BJP leader said in another tweet.

