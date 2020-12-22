Telangana: As a new strain of the coronavirus first identified in Britain has sparked panic globally, the Telangana Medical Department has been alerted in the wake of this new type of virus. The Telangana government has also announced to conduct RTPCR tests on all passengers who are already en route to the state from the UK. Also Read - Suresh Raina Arrest: Twitter Reacts on Former India Cricketer's Arrest in Mumbai Night Club Raid

In order to tackle the situation, the medical department has decided to track those who came from abroad in the last few days. Corona surveillance will be done at the airport and RTPCR tests will also be done on the spot. People who tested positive will be rushed to the hospitals and orders will be issued to stay in quarantine for a week even if the negative report comes out.

As per a report, the state has also decided to get a list of all passengers who already came to Telangana from the UK in the last seven days to check for the spread of the new virus and have sought a list from airport officials to establish contact.

According to senior officials from the health department, there are around two direct flights and eight connecting flights between the two regions and roughly 200-500 passengers reach Telangana every single day. However, flights from the UK are being stopped by Germany, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Ireland and Bulgaria. India is also on the list. More countries are likely to join the list in the next few days.

As per warning by experts, this mutated new virus is spreading more rapidly than the coronavirus and is expanding 70 percent faster.

Doctors suspect that the virus, which has so far spread to Denmark, Australia, Netherlands, Belgium and Italy, has recently spread to India. India is already on high alert. Upcoming flights from the UK has been cancelled. The suspension is set to begin on the 22nd of this month. According to the officials, everyone arriving from the UK has to undergo corona tests at Indian airports.