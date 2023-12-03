Home

Telangana

Telangana Poll Results: How Revanth Reddy Changed Game For Congress, Catapulted Fate of KCR’s BRS

Within four years, Revanth Reddy rose to the position of the Congress state chief, taking over the reins from senior leader N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Revanth Reddy joined the Congress in 2017.

Telangana Assembly Election: With Congress crossing the majority mark in Telangana, state’s party chief Revanth Reddy is most likely to become the chief minister of the state. As per the early trends from the EC, Congress is leading with 65 seats, BRS with 39 seats and BJP just 9 seats. On Sunday Reddy first met state DGP Anjani Kumar and then proceeded to hold a roadshow to the party headquarters in the city. Congress’ Revanth Reddy is comfortably leading from the Kodangal and Kamareddy seats.

Who Is Revanth Reddy

A two-time MLA and currently representing Malkajgiri in Lok Sabha, Revanth Reddy joined the Congress in 2017. After his appointment as Telangana Congress chief in July 2021, Reddy was increasingly visible on the ground, leading street protests on a host of issues against the ruling BRS government.

How Revanth Reddy Changed Game in Telangana

Political analysts believe that Revanth Reddy’s style of functioning as Telangana Congress chief garnered him votes in Telangana and it so happened that Reddy is leading against Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi K Chandrashekar Rao in BRS stronghold Kamareddy.

Learning lessons from Karnataka, where the visibility and prominence of local leaders paid off, the Congress leadership backed Reddy to the tee, despite voices of protests from his rivals within the party.

Voters Favoured Reddy in Kamareddy

What is interesting to note is that voters in Kamareddy, a BRS stronghold, have voted for the party significantly after Telangana was made a separate state in 2014. Reddy is also leading in Kodangal, the second seat he is contesting from.

Revanth Reddy had earlier predicted a landslide victory for his party and soon after exit polls projected a Congress win in Telangana, Reddy said, “Congress is going to get landslide victory this time and the same thing is reflected in the exit polls. We are going to get over 80 seats.”

About becoming the Chief Minister if the Congress wins, he said, “There is a screening committee, a selection committee and then the CWC has to take a call (for CM). In Congress, there is a process for everything. Being the PCC president, I will have to obey every order from the high command.”

