Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Sunday decided to shut all educational institutions in state for three days from tomorrow, July 11 amid heavy rains in the state. The decision was taken by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at a high-level meeting with ministers and officials to review the rain situation.

KCR reviewed the measures taken so far and the precautionary steps being taken with Ministers, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials at Pragathi Bhavan, Rao's official residence complex-cum-camp office, said an official release.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered top officials to take immediate measures to prevent the loss of lives in the wake of IMD's red alert Holidays announced for all educational institutions on July 11, 12, 13. Orders to use rescue teams, NDRF & helicopters: CM KCR pic.twitter.com/npVijlLuOh — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2022



Earlier in the day, the Chief Secretary held a video conference with the Collectors of districts and took stock of the situation. He directed the Collectors to work in close coordination with all departments and see to it no untoward incident takes place. The Chief Secretary said the Collectors should be on high alert and take steps to prevent loss of life, cattle or damage to any property, another official release said.

Collectors told to set up control room, officials to remain on high alert

The Chief Secretary directed the district collectors to set up control room in the collectorates.

Irrigation, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration and Energy Departments should ensure that no problems arise.

The Chief Secretary said heavy rains were reported in the districts of Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Siricilla, Bhupalpally and Mulugu.

As the tanks, ponds and reservoirs are in spate, officials should be on high alert and see to it that sandbags are kept ready if vulnerable tanks breach, he said.

People living in low-lying areas may be shifted to special camps, if necessary. Any damages to roads should be immediately repaired, he added.

Waterlogging in many areas, more rains likely

Waterlogging and inundation in low-lying areas in different districts reported; Streams and rivulets were in spate too. The Met centre here, in its daily weather report, said Kaleswaram in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district recorded 35 cm of rainfall followed by Kotapalle in Mancherial district 25 cm and Navipet in Nizamabad district 24 cm till 8.30 AM today. It said the South-West monsoon has been vigorous. Extremely heavy rain occurred in isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalle and heavy to very heavy rain occured at Adilabad, Jagityal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts, the report said. In its weather warning, the Met centre said heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts till 8.20 AM on Monday. Similarly, heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts from 8.30 AM on July 11 to 8.30 AM on July 12, the weather bulletin issued today said.

(With inputs from agency)