Hyderabad: K Kavitha, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader, on Sunday came down heavily on the Centre for again raising the price of commercial LPG. The price of commercial gas has been revised upwards by Rs 102.50, pushing the price to Rs 2,355.50.

K Kavitha, who is a member of the Telangana Legislative Council tweeted that the actions and decisions of the Modi government reflect their insensitivity towards the common man. She said the hike of Rs 102 in the price of LPG commercial cylinder is the second major hike after Assembly elections in the states.

"What does the government expect, people, to shut the shops and sit at home," asked Kavitha, who is the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The actions and decisions of the Modi Government reflect on their insensitivity towards the common man. The price is of #LPG Commercial Cylinder has been hiked by 102₹, second major hike after elections. What does the Govt expect, people to shut the shops and sit at home? https://t.co/w7ZLMS7Jzc — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) May 1, 2022

The government has raised the prices of commercial LPG cylinders for the second time after the end of recent Assembly elections, along with fuel prices and prices of other commodities.

(With agency inputs)