Hyderabad: A day after extending lockdown in the state till May 30, Telangana on Wednesday reported 3,837 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to over 5.40 lakh. The death toll stood at 3,037 with 25 more deaths. As per updates from the government bulletin, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 594, followed by Rangareddy (265) and Medchal Malkajgiri (239).

The state has 46,946 active cases and over 71,000 samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,40,603 while with 4,976being cured, the total recoveries were at 4,90,620.

Cumulatively, over 1.42 crore samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 3.83 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state were 0.56 per cent and 90.75 per cent respectively as against 1.1 per cent and 86.2 per cent at the national level.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who is also looking after the health portfolio, on Wednesday visited state-run Gandhi Hospital to examine the treatment being given to COVID-19 patients and also instill confidence among inmates, an official release said.