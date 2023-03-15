Telangana Schools To Operate Half-Day From Today; Check Timings Here

Home

Hyderabad: Telangana government has announced the commencement of half-day schools from today, March 15 till the last working day of the academic year 2021-22 as the state experiences rising temperature. As per the government orders, all the schools have been directed to function from 8.00 am to 12:30 pm.

Half-day schools will be commenced from 15th March onwards till the last working day, 24th April of the academic year 2022-23. The schools under all managements shall function from 8 am to 12:30 pm and mid-day meal shall be provided at 12:30 pm: Director, School Education, Telangana.

Reportedly, special classes for 10th standard students would however continue, in view of their SSC preparation. The students are going to take their exams in the month of April and schools that are functioning as SSC centers will continue to function from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

