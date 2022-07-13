Hyderabad: Telangana government has announced that educational institutions in the state will remain shut this week in view of the forecast of heavy rainfall in the state for the next three days and the heavy rains and floods continuing in many parts of Telangana. They will reopen on Monday. An official circular released by the government states, “In view of continuing heavy rains and inimical weather conditions Government has decided to extend holidays for all educational institutions (Govt., Aided & Private) from 14.7.2022 to 16.7.2022 in the State. Educational Institutions shall be reopened from 18.07.2022 (Monday).”Also Read - 4 Family Members Die Of Electrocution In Telangana's Kamareddy District

The decision was taken during a meeting convened by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Education department Secretary V Karuna among other officials in Hyderabad on Wednesday afternoon.

Educational institutions in Telangana were ordered to close from July 11 to July 13 but now the government has extended the closure till July 18 as the state is battered by heavy rains and many areas in the state have been declared "Red Zones".

Earlier, the State government had declared holidays for all educational institutions from July 11 to 13 in wake of the heavy rains lashing the state.