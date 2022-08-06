Hyderabad: A shocking incident of callousness at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) in Telangana’s Basar town has come into light after a video clip of two workers taking bath inside the kitchen of a mess went viral. Students and parents were disgusted to see the video showing the workers taking bath inside the kitchen of one of the three messes on the campus of RGUKT, popularly known as IIIT Basar. The students are already agitated over frequent incidents of food poisoning and the latest incident has added to their concern.Also Read - Delhi Cop Beaten By Mob Inside Police Station; Video Goes Viral

Some students who captured the video of mess workers using the kitchen for bathing and washing their clothes uploaded it on social media. They posted the video on Twitter and tagged the Telangana Governor, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, IT minister K.T. Rama Rao and others. Though the authorities issued a notice to the mess contractor, the students are demanding stringent action as this posed a serious health hazard.

Reacting to the video clip, NSUI Telangana unit president Venkat Balmoor on Saturday termed it as degrading and disgusting. He wanted to know when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the Education Minister will be jolted to the ground reality and help the students by resolving their concerns.

Multiple incidents of food poisoning at IIIT Basar campus

The campus has seen a series of incidents of food poisoning. In the latest incident, nearly 100 students fell ill on August 3. Ten of them were admitted to hospitals while others were treated on the campus. They had developed symptoms of food poisoning. Earlier on July 15, over 100 students had fallen ill with complains of vomiting and loose motion. Some of them even fell unconscious. This incident came less than a month after students staged a week-long protest demanding better quality food, drinking water and other amenities.

Insects, frogs found in hostel food

The students had complained that the food being served in the hostel mess was of poor quality. They alleged that on several occasions, small insects and frogs were found in the hostel food. They had called off their week-long protest on June 21 after Education Minister Indra Reddy visited the institute and gave an assurance that their problems will be solved in a phased manner. A delegation of students had met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in Hyderabad on August 3 and brought to her notice the problems faced by them.

