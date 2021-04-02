Mahbubabad: In a horrifying incident, two minor boys in Telangana’s Mahbubabad area were thrashed and fed cow dung for allegedly stealing mangoes. As per reports, the two minor boys were tied up and severely beaten up by the owners of a mango orchard. Also Read - No Lockdown in Telangana, Not Even Considering, Clarifies State Govt After Fake GO Goes Viral

The two boys, aged 13 and 16 years, were caught by the guards of an orchard in Thorrur of Mahbubabad for sneaking into the mango orchard and plucking fruits without owner's knowledge.

According to report, both the boys were caught and their hands were tied backwards. The guards B Yakku and B Ramulu thrashed the two boys with sticks and force-fed cow dung as mark of punishment.

Severely injured, the two minor boys were admitted to a hospital and based on a complaint filed by the parents, police arrested the two guards.

Police said that the accused have been booked under Sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC and Section 75 (punishment for cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act.

However, the two boys have denied the allegation of stealing mangoes and said that they only entered the orchard to find their missing dog.