Telangana SHOCKER: Man Cleaning Cars At Signal Run Over By Lorry After Being ‘Kicked ‘By Govt Officer

A man cleaning cars at a traffic signal in Telangana's Nizamabad was run over by a tipper lorry after he was kicked by a government officer following an argument.

Telangana News: In a shocking incident, a man cleaning cars at a traffic signals for a living in Telangana’s Nizamabad district, was crushed to death by a tipper lorry after he was allegedly kicked by a government officer travelling in his car following an argument between the two.

According to the police, the shocking incident took place on Thursday evening, when officer was halted his car at a traffic junction in Armoor area. While the officer waiting for the signal to turn green, the victim, as per his usual MO, came up to his vehicle and started cleaning the car’s window panes, despite the officer telling him not to do so.

However, the man kept cleaning the window panes and sought money for his services, resulting in an argument with the officer, who alighted from his car and allegedly kicked the victim, hurling him in the path of a tipper lorry coming from behind.

Unable to move out of the way in time due to being kicked away on the road, the window cleaner came under the wheels of the heavy vehicle and was crushed to death on the spot.

Police said the victim belonged to an underprivileged family and cleaned cars at traffic signals in the area– often without consent– seeking money for his services.

A senior police officer said a case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against the “person driving the car” based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family.

The accused, allegedly a high ranking government officer, remains unidentified and efforts are underway to identify him, the officer said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

Meanwhile, a case has also been booked under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence) against the driver of the tipper lorry, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

