Hyderabad: A software engineer from Telangana was shot dead by an unidentified person in Maryland state of the US. Nakka Sai Charan (26), who hailed from Nalgonda district of Telangana, was killed when a person said to be a black man opened fire on him on Sunday evening. His friends in the US informed his family about the incident. Sai Charan was shot dead when he was travelling in his car near Catonsville in Maryland. He was returning home after dropping off a friend at the airport.Also Read - ACT vs DNA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Austria 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Austrian Cricket Tigers vs Donaustadt, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Seebarn Cricket Ground, 4 PM & 6 PM IST June 22, Wednesday

The techie was shot in the head. He was shifted to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead. The software engineer was working with a company in Baltimore city of Maryland for the last two years. Also Read - LIVE Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Final Score, Ranji Trophy 2022 Updates: Jaiswal-Jaffer Rebuild After Shaw's Departure

His parents and other family members were shocked on receiving the information. They have appealed to the Government of India and Telangana government to help bring the body home. Also Read - Mouni Roy, Hubby Suraj Nambiar Set Couple Goals As They Twin In White In Lates PICS