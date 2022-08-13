Telangana TS PECET 2022: Mahatma Gandhi University has extended the registration dates to fill up the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test, TS PECET 2022 application form. Eligible candidates can apply online(without a late fee) till August 30 by visiting the official website of TS PECET 2022 at pecet.tsche.ac.in. According to the latest information, the University will conduct the physical efficiency tests in the second week of September 2022.Also Read - SSC CPO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 4300 SI Posts in Delhi Police and CAPF at ssc.nic.in

"The last date for Submission & Registration of Online Application Form without Late Fee is extended upto 30-08-2022.( Due to heavy rains the Physical Efficiency Test date is postponed to 2nd week of September)", reads the official website.

Candidates can check the important dates, application fee, steps to fill up the application form, and other details here.

Telangana TS PECET 2022 Important Dates

Last date for Submission of Online Applications

Without Late Fee: 30-08-2022

With a Late Fee of Rs. 500: will be updated soon.

With a Late Fee of Rs.2,000: will be updated soon.

With a Late Fee of Rs. 5,000: will be updated soon.

How to Fill TS PECET 2022 Application Form?

Visit the official website of TS PECET at pecet.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Application Fee Payment.” Submit the fee. Now, fill up the TS PECET application form. Upload the necessary documents and click on submit option. Download the submitted form and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

TS PECET 2022 Application Fee

Others: Rs 800

SC/ST: Rs 400

Why is TS PECET 2022 Conducted?