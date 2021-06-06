New Delhi: Disappointed with her daughter-in-law for maintaining social distancing, a COVID positive woman in North Telangana’s Rajanna Siricilla district forcefully embraced her and infected her with the deadly virus. The elderly woman, who was under home isolation after testing positive for the virus, was not able to bear that everyone in the family kept a distance from her, Times of India reported. Also Read - Centre Issues SOPs for Vaccination of People Undertaking International Travel for Education, Employment

She was given food at a designated area and was not allowed to meet her grandchildren- which apparently left her furious. “Do all of you want to live happily when I die?” the elderly woman had reportedly told her daughter-in-law before embracing her. Also Read - What is Nasal Vaccine | How Does it Work And How is it Different From Existing COVID Vaccines

Speaking to health officials, daughter-in-law, who is in her mid-20s said, “My mother-in-law hugged me saying that I should also get infected with the coronavirus.” Also Read - Coronavirus| Here’s How You Can Protect Your Heart From COVID19

As the young woman contracted the virus, she was allegedly locked out of the home. However, the woman’s sister came to her rescue and took her to their parent’s house in Thimmapur village in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The woman is now undergoing treatment and is in home isolation.