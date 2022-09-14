Telangana Rains Latest News Today: The IMD on Wednesday said Telangana will witness light to moderate rain in one or two places under the influence of westerlies and south-westerlies for the next four to five days. The India Meteorological Department also predicted that clear sky conditions will prevail with light rains in Hyderabad and adjoining areas.Also Read - 'Wanted to Lead a Peaceful Life, But...': Under Stress For Not Getting Job, IIT-H Student Dies by Suicide

Giving details, Dr Nagaratna, director at Meteorological centre Hyderabad, said the geographical phenomena is main reason for this prediction.

"At present, the synoptic situation indicates that mainly westerlies and south-westerlies prevail over the Telangana state and under its influence, Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rain in one or two places for the next four to five days," he said.

Dr Nagaratna also added that the temperatures are likely to be within normal conditions with plus or minus 2 degrees Celcius during the next three to four days.

Telangana, earlier this year was seen overflowing rivulets, reservoirs and rivers due to incessant heavy rains.

In July, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had asked officials to prepare rescue and relief measures in view of the forecast of rainfall in the state in the next few days. He had also said that it was a testing time for the state administration to protect people from the natural calamity.